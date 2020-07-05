Eight people are believed to be dead after two planes collided over Idaho's Coeur d'Alene Lake

(CNN) Eight people are believed to be dead after two planes collided over Coeur d'Alene Lake in Idaho and then sank, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Higgins said.

A call came in for two planes that had collided over the lake around 2:20 p.m., Higgins told CNN Sunday.

Two victims, both deceased, were recovered from the air crafts before they sank, Higgins said.

The remaining six victims are still unaccounted for but are believed to be dead, Higgins said. They include adults and children but no further details were available.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the collision or how many victims were on each plane, Higgins told CNN.

Read More