Energy companies cancel construction of Atlantic Coast Pipeline

(CNN) Dominion Energy and Duke Energy have canceled their Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, a natural gas pipeline that was to stretch hundreds of miles across West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina, citing "legal uncertainty."

Despite a recent win for the project in the US Supreme Court, ongoing delays, litigation and an expected increase in costs threatened the economic viability of the project, the companies said Sunday.

The pipeline, initially announced in 2014, had faced intense criticism and legal challenges from environmental and other groups.

"This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States," Thomas Farrell, chairman of Dominion Energy, said in a statement. "Until these issues are resolved, the ability to satisfy the country's energy needs will be significantly challenged."

The companies had "worked diligently and invested billions of dollars to complete the project and deliver the much-needed infrastructure to our customers and communities" in the years since it was announced, Farrell said.

