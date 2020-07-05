Teen's coronavirus-themed prom dress made of duct tape is a work of art

(CNN) In January, 18-year-old Peyton Manker embarked on her journey to make a prom dress entirely out of duct tape for a contest to win a scholarship. After weeks of working on her submission, the Covid-19 outbreak not only canceled her prom but altered the course of her senior year.

Manker was not deterred by the fact that she would not get to wear her dress to prom. Instead, she felt inspired to create a dress that "documents a part of history."

Her coronavirus-themed dress features multiple images depicting life during the pandemic. Her vision for the dress began with wanting to capture her own experience. She represents her unforgettable senior year with a vibrant scene of students attending virtual graduation.

Manker's ideas evolved as the pandemic continued to impact people all over the world.

"It wasn't just high schoolers, it wasn't just America, it was the whole world being impacted by the pandemic so I wanted to show that," said Manker.

