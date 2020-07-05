Cleveland Indians manager says it's time to change the team name

(CNN) Terry Francona, the manager of Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians, told reporters on Sunday that he thinks it's time to change the team's name.

"I've been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement," Francona said. "I know in the past, when I've been asked about, whether it's our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we're never trying to be disrespectful. And I still feel that way.

"But I don't think that's a good enough answer today. I think it's time to move forward. It's a very difficult subject. It's also delicate," he said.

Sports teams with names based on Native Americans, including MLB's Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves and the NFL's Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs, are facing pressure to re-examine their names as Americans more directly grapple with issues of racism.

Read More