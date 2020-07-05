Girl, 7, and teens among the victims in Chicago's violent July 4 weekend

(CNN) A 7-year-old visiting a relative on Chicago's West Side was fatally shot while playing with a group of kids -- among the victims of a violent holiday weekend, the Chicago Police Department said Sunday.

A 14-year-old was killed in a separate shooting, police said. The violence comes amid an uptick in shootings and homicides in American cities . Chicago's violence is also known to spike during summer months.

The slain girl was visiting her grandmother in the Austin neighborhood on Saturday evening, playing with other kids when a light-colored vehicle pulled up in front of a residence, three suspects got out and opened fire on a group of people, police said.

The 7-year-old was shot in the head and died at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Chicago police spokeswoman Jessica Rocco said. A 32-year-old was also shot and went to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

"You got to be tired of this," CPD Chief of Operations Fred Waller said. "Chicago's heart gets broken again. Austin's heart gets broken again. We've got to be tired of this because, damnit, I'm tired of this."

