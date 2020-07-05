(CNN) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is calling for change to fight "the enemy within" saying that enough is enough after an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot Saturday near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

Later Sunday night the Atlanta Police Department said another man was killed and two other victims were injured during an exchange of gunfire just two doors down from the scene of Brooks' death.

Mayor Bottoms & Interim Chief Bryant speak on 8-year-old murdered over the holiday weekend. https://t.co/iCjls5QC47 — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) July 5, 2020

Secoriea Turner, 8, was shot in the area of University Ave and I-75/85 Saturday night while riding in a vehicle with her mother and an adult friend, according to police. The driver was attempting to enter a parking lot at 1238 Pryor Road where a group of individuals illegally placed barricades. Someone in the group opened fire on the vehicle, according to police, striking Turner.

"Enough is enough. We have talked about this movement that is happening across America at this moment in time when we have the ears and the interest of people across this country and across this globe who are saying they want to see change."

