Man in famous 9/11 photo dies of Covid-19, family says

(CNN) A man seen in a famous photo of New Yorkers fleeing the 9/11 collapse of the World Trade Center's south tower has died due to Covid-19, his family told CNN.

Stephen Cooper was delivering political papers in lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001, when a police officer told him and others to run, Janet Rashes, his partner of 33 years, told CNN.

Cooper is seen on the far left of the photo, wearing glasses and a black shirt, as he and others run from billowing smoke and debris.

"He never realized he was photographed until a couple weeks later," Rashes said. "He was looking in a newspaper or magazine and he saw his picture shown."

Cooper, 78, passed away in Florida on March 28, Rashes said.

