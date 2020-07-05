How pets improve our health
How pets improve our health
How pets improve our health
It's likely that the health benefits of dog ownership have to do with the amount of exercise needed to keep the furry friends healthy -- studies show dog owners can get 30 minutes more exercise a day than people who don't own dogs. Just who is rescuing whom here?
How pets improve our health
How pets improve our health
The act of petting your cat releases the bonding hormone oxytocin, also called the "cuddle chemical." The fact that your cat is purring while you're doing this is an additional stress reducer.
How pets improve our health
How pets improve our health
How pets improve our health