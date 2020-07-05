A woman has died after falling from a roller coaster in France

Paris (CNN) A woman died Sunday after falling from a roller coaster in a theme park in Oise, in northern France.

The accident occurred on Saturday around 1:45 pm at Parc Saint Paul, the park said in a news release. Authorities in Oise confirmed the incident to CNN.

The woman, 32, fell while riding the Formula 1 Coaster. Emergency services were called immediately but were unable to resuscitate the victim, who died on the scene, the park said.

Another deadly incident occurred on the same roller coaster in 2009, park president Gilles Campion told CNN.

The Formula 1 Coaster is one of 45 rides at the park. Children at least 4 feet or taller can ride the Formula 1, described by the park as a family friendly attraction.

