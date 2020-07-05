Two Americans fined for breaking Canada's quarantine rules

(CNN) To limit the spread of the coronavirus in Canada, anyone entering the country must quarantine for 14 days regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Saturday, police announced they fined two Americans for breaking the quarantine rules after being spotted multiple times in an Ontario town, according to a news release obtained by CNN news partner CTV

Ontario Provincial Police said the 66-year-old man and 65-year-old woman entered Canada on June 24, both from Minnesota. They were directed to go their Canadian destination and stay there for 14 days, according to CTV.

"Both individuals failed to comply with the ... Quarantine Act and were observed making stops in the Town of Fort Frances," reads the release.

On June 30, the Canadian government extended its emergency order requiring anyone who enters the county -- whether by air, land or sea -- to quarantine for 14 days. This is in place until at least August 31.