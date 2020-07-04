Former Phillies pitcher, three others die in Utah plane crash

(CNN) Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett was among four people killed when a small plane crashed in Utah on Friday, authorities said.

The plane crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The crash was witnessed by a man out hiking with his two sons, who called 911, the news release said.

"The witness said the plane spiraled out of his view and moments later he heard the impact," the release said.

The sheriff's office search and rescue team along with a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter and Lone Peak Fire and Ambulance were called to the scene. The four victims died on impact, the news release said.

