Transgender advocacy group launches Spanish language hotline service

(CNN) After experiencing a surge in calls, a transgender advocacy group launched a Spanish language version of their hotline on Wednesday.

announcing the language option. Trans Lifeline, which started as a hotline in 2014 and is run by transgender volunteers, says it has witnessed a massive increase of Spanish speakers seeking help in the last two years, according to a blog post announcing the language option.

From 2018 to 2019, operators say they received 23 times more Spanish language calls compared to previous years, with a 386 percent increase in calls tagged "Latinx," a gender-neutral term for people with Latin American roots. They also pointed to a 146 percent increase in calls from immigrants in the same time period.

"By removing this language barrier, we are making sure that the resources we offer go directly into the hands of the people that most need it," T Peña, the hotline's bilingual services coordinator, said in the blog post.

Trans Lifeline also said that, like their English language hotline, all calls are anonymous and confidential, and that they won't call emergency services on a caller unless they are asked to.

