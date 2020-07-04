Protest briefly halted Brooklyn-bound traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York

(CNN) A protest march on Saturday led to the temporary closure of all Brooklyn-bound lanes on New York City's Brooklyn Bridge, officials say.

An hour later it published another post saying that all lanes of the bridge had reopened but that residual delays could be expected.

The New York Police Department said that as of 6:30 p.m. ET approximately 1,200 orderly protestors were marching on the bridge as part of the Unite New York Fourth of July Rally & March.