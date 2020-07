Gamblers can (legally) bet on the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the first time in the July Fourth event's history

(CNN) Bettors with the stomach for it can now legally put up their money to see how many hot dogs Joey Chestnut will take down.

For the first time ever, wagering on the iconic July Fourth Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is on the table for US sportsbooks. The event has long been a favorite offshore, but with three states -- New Jersey, Colorado, and New Hampshire -- serving up their approval the 2020 offering figures to be one gamblers will relish.

"ESPN had already affirmed us as a sport in the early 2000s," Major League Eating president Rich Shea said, according to Bleacher Report . "But, with legal betting, we are really now as legitimate as the NFL and the NBA."

Joey Chestnut is a heavy favorite to win this year's contest.

Chestnut, a 13-time champion, has been installed as a -1000 favorite (an $1,000 bet wins $100) by Draft Kings. The gambling website, which partnered with Major League Eating for the event, puts Chestnut's over/under at 72.5 franks. A year ago Chestnut scarfed down 71 hot dogs and buns, and he owns the all-time mark of 74, a tally he totaled in 2018.

The eating star admitted seeing the odds was a strange new factor in the competition, tweeting , "It's weird to look at betting odds and seeing predictions about my performance."

Read More