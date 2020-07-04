A town made famous by 'Purple Rain' unveils a life-sized statue of Prince

(CNN) The Minnesota town where one of the most famous scenes from Prince's movie "Purple Rain" was filmed has unveiled a life-sized bronze statue of The Purple One in a garden filled with purple flowers and other tributes to the artist.

A mural of Prince leaning on a Little Red Corvette looks down on the statue, which was installed on June 28 in Henderson, Minnesota.

Fans of the 1984 film will recognize Henderson from the Lake Minnetonka scene where actress Apollonia Kotero's character jumped into the frigid water only to learn that it was not Lake Minnetonka.

The spot is on a banks of the Minnesota River, about 45 minutes from Minneapolis and Prince's Paisley Park Studios.

The statue cost $40,000, with most of the money coming from fans, who gave $100 to have their names included on a bronze donor plaque, according to Joel King of the Prince Legacy Henderson Project.

Read More