Some Americans mark Fourth of July with protests

(CNN) As Americans celebrate an Independence Day like no other on Saturday, some are practicing their First Amendment rights by demonstrating about racism, police brutality and President Donald Trump.

Protests from a group called Refuse Fascism were planned for the day in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC.

It would be a familiar scene, since protests have taken place in just about every major city in the country since the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in April.

About 50 protesters holding Defund the Police and Black Lives Matter signs marched on Dale Mabry Highway and blocked traffic Saturday in Tampa, Florida, police said.

Videos posted on social media corroborated an official statement by Tampa police spokeswoman Vanessa Nettingham.

