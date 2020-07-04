Google Maps releases new features to help people navigate coronavirus hot spots

(CNN) Google Maps has launched new features to help users safely get around during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 11 million people worldwide have contracted the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University , and 500,000 have died.

Countries and regions have implemented varying restrictions, depending on the severity of their outbreaks, and that has complicated travel.

"COVID-19 has certainly impacted the way that we move around in the world," Google Maps product management director Ramesh Nagarajan said in a news release in June.

"As cities and countries across the globe adapt, we're committed to bringing the most pertinent information right to your fingertips. So when you're ready and able to, you can safely venture out," Nagarajan said.

