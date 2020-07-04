Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images People watch a fireworks display from the South Lawn of the White House during President Trump's Salute to America event in Washington, DC, on Saturday, July 4. In pictures: Americans celebrate Independence Day

The coronavirus pandemic and social justice protests around the country altered the look of this year's Fourth of July celebrations.

While some beaches, like those in New York City, reopened before the holiday, others in hard hit areas, like in Miami and Los Angeles, temporarily closed for the weekend to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The typically celebratory holiday also saw protesters take to the streets to demonstrate against racism and police brutality.