People watch a fireworks display from the South Lawn of the White House during President Trump's Salute to America event in Washington, DC, on Saturday, July 4.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: Americans celebrate Independence Day

Updated 10:45 PM ET, Sat July 4, 2020

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic and social justice protests around the country altered the look of this year's Fourth of July celebrations.

While some beaches, like those in New York City, reopened before the holiday, others in hard hit areas, like in Miami and Los Angeles, temporarily closed for the weekend to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The typically celebratory holiday also saw protesters take to the streets to demonstrate against racism and police brutality.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch as the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the National Mall in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
People crowd the beach at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.
John Minchillo/AP