Frederick Douglass' descendents recite his famous speech about July 4th

(CNN) For the Fourth of July, Frederick Douglass' descendants read excerpts of his famous speech, "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?"

Douglass, an abolitionist who fought for social reform in the 1800s, delivered the speech on July 5, 1852 at an Independence Day celebration, pointing out the hypocrisy in the holiday and in the Founding Fathers' ideals.

On Saturday, five of Douglass' descendants -- Douglass Washington Morris II, 20, Isidore Dharma Douglass Skinner, 15, Zoë Douglass Skinner, 12, Alexa Anne Watson, 19 and Haley Rose Watson, 17 -- recited the speech in a short film for NPR

"The U.S. celebrates this Independence Day amid nationwide protests and calls for systemic reforms," NPR stated in the description of the film. "In this short film, five young descendants of Frederick Douglass read and respond to excerpts of his famous speech, "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?" which asks all of us to consider America's long history of denying equal rights to Black Americans."

In his speech, Douglass says: "The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought life and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth [of] July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn."

