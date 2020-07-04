Florida inmates will comfort dogs frightened by Fourth of July fireworks

(CNN) For most people, the Fourth of July means cookouts, sunny afternoons by the pool, and evenings full of fireworks.

But for dogs, the loud bangs can be a nightmare.

That's why some inmates in Brevard County Jail in Florida, are spending this Independence Day comforting homeless dogs frightened by fireworks and other loud noises.

To help ease the dogs' pain and anxiety, the inmates will read, play and feed dogs at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Care Center during the peak hours of celebration, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

"Our goal is to not only help calm the dogs but also to help build and instill a sense of purpose and compassion in the inmates that will hopefully aid them as they transition back into society once they have served their time," the sheriff's office said on Facebook

Read More