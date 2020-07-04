PSA: Please stop microwaving your books to get rid of coronavirus

(CNN) Some things, we suppose, just need to be spelled out.

Here's one: Do not microwave your books to get rid of the coronavirus.

That's the word from staffers at the Kent District Library in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A few days ago, the library received a book that appears to have been burnt in a microwave.

Elizabeth Guarino-Kozlowicz, regional manager of Kent District Library, thinks it has something to do with Covid-19.

