Mexico City (CNN) US and Mexican discourse regarding the shared border typically centers on efforts to keep Mexicans from traveling north.

But this weekend, as Arizona reels under the weight of the coronavirus, it is Mexico that is trying to keep Americans from heading south.

Government officials in Sonora, the Mexican state that borders Arizona, have set up additional checkpoints across the border over the holiday weekend to prevent unauthorized travel and conduct health checks on people crossing from the US.

In a statement, Sonoran Governor Claudia Pavlovich Arellano said the goal is to avoid "people [living in the US] that want to come spend the weekend and will leave us with a larger burden of Covid."

The US and Mexico agreed to close their shared border in March to all non-essential activity. It will remain closed through at least late July.

