Celebrate America’s birthday by buying yourself a gift or two. In honor of July 4th weekend, tons of stores are offering up special savings on tech, home goods, the latest fashions and much more. We’ve rounded up more than 100 brands and retailers to shop now, so you can score savings worthy of the most magnificent fireworks display this Independence Day.
Major retailers
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on clearance items across all categories.
- Best Buy: The mega retailer is offering savings across categories including home appliances, TVs, laptops and more.
- eBay: Score deals on top brands including Dyson, Ray-Ban, Adidas, Xbox, LG and more, available while supplies last. Plus, snag an extra 20% off with code PLUS20 through July 6 on select toys, fashion, small appliances and more.
- Home Depot: The home retailer has summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season, including patio items, grills, lawn care, tools and more.
- JCPenney: The department store is offering a range of discounts on everything from rugs to dresses and swimwear for July 4.
- Kohl’s: Find Epic Deals on hundreds of items now through July 5.
- Lowe’s: Celebrate the Fourth with up to 40% off appliance special values at Lowe’s.
- Macy’s: Summer styles are between 25% and 60% off for the holiday weekend.
- Overstock: Shop the 4th of July Blowout for up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.
- Sears: Appliances are up to 40% off, plus save an extra 10% on select appliance purchases of $599 or more.
- Target: Shop the Summer Sale for deals on electronics, furniture, appliances, clothes for the whole family and more through July 4.
- Wayfair: The mega home store’s July 4th Clearance sale is on, with up to 70% off furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room, plus home appliances, decor mattresses and more.
Tech and electronics
- Adorama: Save on computers, audio equipment, cameras, drones and more.
- Acer: Take 20% off sitewide for the holiday with code JULY2020.
- B&H Photo Video: Find deals on Apple, SSD cards, computers, cameras, smartphones and much more for the holiday.
- Case-Mate: Take 30% off sitewide with code CELEBRATE30.
- Casetify: Take 20% off sitewide with code 4JUL20.
- Dell: Laptops, desktops, PCs and more are on sale.
- HP: Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers and monitors.
- GameStop: The ultimate gaming retailer is offering up quite a few Independence Day deals, including buy two, get one free on pre-owned PS4 and Xbox One Games.
- Lenovo: Select doorbusters are up to 68% off, including laptops, desktops and computer accessories.
- Lumee: Take 30% off sitewide with code CELEBRATE30 and get a new light-up case for less.
- Microsoft: PCs, tablets, smartphones and more are on sale now.
- Motorola: Save $100 on the Motorola one action, $70 off the moto g7 power and g7 play, as well as $50 off the moto e6 and $100 off the moto one zoom and the moto one hyper.
- Rosetta Stone: From July 1 through July 8, Rosetta Stone will upgrade customers who have a CD-ROM or downloadable product to a single-language lifetime subscription for free.
- Samsung: Enjoy summer savings on smartphones and smart home appliances.
- Satechi: Take 20% off your purchase from Satechi’s Wireless Charging Collection using the code WIRELESS.
- TCL: The world’s first mini LED TV, the 8-Series, is back to its lowest price ever at Best Buy through July 5.
- Urbanears: Select headphones are 20% off at the Summer Sale.
- World Wide Stereo: Save up to 60% on select items with code FIREWORKS.
Home and health
- AllModern: Take an extra 15% off sale items with promo code GOFORIT through July 5.
- Allswell: Take 15% off The Luxe Hybrid and The Supreme Mattresses with code SLEEP15.
- Amerisleep: Mattresses are 30% off with code AS30, while adjustable bed sets are up to $1,500 off.
- Arhaus: Take up to 40% off outdoor and up to 70% off specials from July 2 through July 6.
- Bear: Take 20% off sitewide and score two free Cloud pillows with code JULY20.
- Boll & Branch: For orders $150+, score a free Coral Beach Towel as a gift with purchase with the code CELEBRATE4.
- Birch: Take $200 off Birch mattresses with code FOJ200.
- Boutique Rugs: Save 60% with code 7460.
- Brooklinen: Save 15% off sitewide at The Summer Event with code SUMMER15.
- Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide through July 7 with code INDEPENDENCE25.
- Burrow: Through July 12, save up to $500 on furniture with code USA.
- Casper: Take 15% off mattress orders and 10% everything else with promo code KEEPCOOL15.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on the queen size Chill Mattress.
- Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off on gorgeous bedding, sheets, rugs and home decor at the 4th of July Mega Sale from July 2 through July 6.
- Crate&Barrel: Take 30% off sitewide, excluding indoor furniture and other select items.
- Design Within Reach: Take 20% off Anglepoise products from July 4 through July 10.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Tons of gear is on sale for the holiday, including Hydro Flask products, bikes, camping gear and more.
- Dylan’s Candy Bar: Take 20% off your full-price purchase with code FIREWORKS and receive free standard shipping on all orders $25+ from July 3 through July 4.
- Eight Sleep: Now through July 5, get a free $300 value Gravity Blanket with your purchase of the Pod or Pod Pro mattress. (The offer is automatically applied at checkout.)
- GNC: Take 20% off orders of $50+ with code CNN20.
- Helix: Get $100 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more with code FOJ100, $150 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250 or more with code FOJ150, and $200 off plus two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750 or more with code FOJ200.
- Home Chef: Take $80 off your order at the Fourth of July flash sale.
- Houzz: Through July 10, take up to 75% off outdoor furniture and decor, bathroom vanities, indoor furniture, rugs, lighting and more.
- Joss & Main: Take an extra 15% off sale items with promo code JULY4 through July 5.
- Kendra Scott: Take up to 60% off 140 newly marked-down jewelry through July 5.
- Kirkland’s: Through July 5, take 50% off all outdoor items, spring and summer florals, patriotic Items, and more.
- Lamps Plus: The Summer Sale offers up to 50% off lighting, ceiling fans and home decor items.
- Leesa: Take up to $250 off Hybrid mattresses and up to $350 off other mattresses.
- Mrs. Fields: Use code FLAG20 for 20% off online.
- My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 15% off all sheets with code FIREWORK from July 1 through July 5.
- Nest Bedding: Take 20% off your purchase of $150 or more with the code FIREWORKS.
- Nutribullet: Take 20% off sitewide with code FREEDOM20 through July 5.
- Only Natural Pet: Get 15% off Made in the USA products, plus free shipping, on orders $99+ with code USA720.
- Our Place: The Always Pan is $30 off with code HOMECOOKING.
- Oxo: Starting July 1, take 25% off the Oxo Brew SCA-Certified 9-Cup Coffee Maker, and take 20% off Open Stock Oxo POP Containers starting July 3.
- Paravel: Enjoy 15% off sitewide at the travel brand through July 5.
- Petco: Furry friends will enjoy select marked down apparel and food.
- PetSmart: This pet retailer is offering a slew of deals for cats and dogs, including discounts /deeplink?id=Fr/49/7on litter, treats, food and more.
- Plush Beds: Take 25% off sitewide through July 6.
- Purple: Score free sheets and a premium seat cushion with any mattress purchase durning the Summer Sale.
- PrettyLitter: This highly rated, health-monitoring cat litter is 20% off with code HAPPYFOURTH.
- Rifle Paper Co.: Starting July 2, take 15% off orders under $50, 20% off orders of $50+ and 25% off orders of $100+ (excluding wallpaper).
- Rugs.com: Take up to an extra 80% off at the July 4th Blowout Sale through July 7.
- Saatchi Art: Starting July 2, take 15% off originals of $1500+ with code REDWHITEBLUE15 and 10% off all other originals with code REDWHITEBLUE10.
- Society6: Take 40% off wall art, 30% off home decor and 20% off everything else
- Sur La Table: Shop the Summer Sale for up to 60% off the retailers top-notch cookware.
- Tempur-Pedic: Save on pillows and sheets and take up to $700 off TEMPUR-breeze mattress sets.
- The Company Store: Enjoy 20% off sitewide with code JULY4SALE20.
- The Container Store: Organize your life with up to 30% off customer-favorite storage solutions.
- Tuft & Needle: Spend $800 for $150 off, or spend $1200 for $250 off through July 7.
- Zoma: Mattresses are $150 off with code WIN150, and adjustable beds are 30% off.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: Take 25% off sitewide with code SUMMER.
- Aerosoles: Take 50% off summer sandals.
- American Eagle: Everything is up to 60% off.
- Anthropologie: Take up to 70% off original prices, plus an additional 50% off.
- Backcountry: Take up to 40% off at the Summer Solstice Sale.
- Baublebar: Shop summer favorites starting at just $10 for the Fourth from July 2 through July 5.
- Bliss: The entire beauty brand is 10% off through the Fourth at Target.
- Boohoo: Take 60% off all womenswear from July 2 through July 6.
- BoohooMan: Take 60% off all menswear from July 2 through July 6.
- Burton: Shop deals up to 60% off across all men’s, women’s and kids’ product categories at the Burton Summer Sale from July 3 through July 6.
- Carbon38: Through July 5, save up to 85% off on all sale styles with code SPF40.
- Chico’s: Take 50% off your purchase from July 2 through July 4.
- Chinese Laundry: Take 30% off full-price styles.
- Clarisonic: Take 25% off Mia Smart and applicators from July 3 through July 6.
- Columbia: Shop the Summer Sale for 25% off almost everything.
- Draper James: Take 40% off sale items from July 2 through July 6.
- EltaMD: Save 20% on the beauty brand at Dermstore through July 5.
- Enso Rings: Through July 5, individual Summer Collection styles are 25% off, any two selections are 36% off, and any three selections are 44% off at checkout.
- Faherty Brand: Shop the Peak Summer Sale starting July 1 for the biggest markdowns of the season.
- Foot Locker: Take 25% off orders $50+ with code FOURTH25.
- Frame: The brand is offering 30% off select summer favorites, along with an extra 30% off sale items.
- Franco Sarto: Sandals are 60% off, plus they ship for free, with code FRANCOFOURTH.
- Gap: Everything on site is up to 75% off with code TREAT.
- Greats: Score new sneakers with 25% off sitewide using code HEATINGUP.
- Hanes: Save up to 60% off sitewide at the 4th of July Savings Event.
- Hush Puppies: Take 30% off select styles and an extra 25% off sale styles with code SUMMERSALE.
- Jachs: Take 75% off sitewide with code JLY4.
- Jos A. Bank: Almost all polos are three for $75, plus other discounts sitewide.
- Kate Spade: Sale styles are an extra 40% off with code EXTRA40.
- L.L.Bean: Take up to 50% off at the Summer Sale.
- Levi’s: Closeout styles are up to 70% off at the Warehouse Event.
- Lucky Brand: Sale into summer with deals on tees, tops and jeans.
- Madewell: Take 30% off sale items with code GIANT.
- Men’s Wearhouse: Suits are starting at just $119, plus snag four dress shirts for $119.
- Merrell: Save up to 25% on select styles at the Private Sale.
- Naadam: Save up to 30% sitewide through July 5.
- Nautica: Shop the Red, White & New sale for styles starting under $10.
- Perry Ellis: Take 40% off sitewide and 50% off sale items.
- Prana: Take up to 40% off summer styles from July 2 through July 6.
- Old Navy: Take up to 60% off storewide at the Americana-rama Sale.
- Original Penguin: Save up to 60% at the Epic Sale.
- Osprey: Select styles are 25% off through July 6.
- Quay: Buy one, get one free on sunglasses and blue light glasses sitewide.
- Reebok: Take 40% off sitewide with code JULY4. Some items are only eligible for 25% off.
- Reef: Take 25% off sitewide through July 6.
- Shein: Take 10%, 15%, and 20% off online orders on July 4 and 5 using the code FIREWORK20.
- Smoko: Take up to 60% off select items starting July 3.
- Soko Glam: Orders $45+ are eligible to receive a free Tony Moly 62% Alcohol Aloe Chok Chok Hand Sanitizing Gel.
- Soma: Take up to 80% off select styles from July 2 through July 6.
- Sorel: Save up to 40% on warm-weather styles.
- State Cashmere: Get $30 off orders over $150 with code 2020JULY4.
- Teva: Score sandals on sale with up to 30% off new markdowns.
- Toms: Shop the Surprise Sale for up to 65% off.
- Ulta: Shop deals on more than 2,000 products through July 4 at the Summer Sale.
- Universal Standard: The entire summer collection is 25% off, from July 2 to July 7.
- Urban Decay: Save $10 on orders of $50+, $15 on orders of $75+, and $20 on orders of $100+ from July 4 to July 7.
- Urban Outfitters: Take an extra 30% off all sale items.
- White House Black Market: Take 40% off full price items and 50% off sale items from July 2 through July 6.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.