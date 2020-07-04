Celebrate America’s birthday by buying yourself a gift or two. In honor of July 4th weekend, tons of stores are offering up special savings on tech, home goods, the latest fashions and much more. We’ve rounded up more than 100 brands and retailers to shop now, so you can score savings worthy of the most magnificent fireworks display this Independence Day.

Major retailers

Bed Bath & Beyond : Save up to 50% on clearance items across all categories.

Best Buy : The mega retailer is offering savings across categories including home appliances, TVs, laptops and more.

eBay : Score deals on top brands including Dyson, Ray-Ban, Adidas, Xbox, LG and more, available while supplies last. Plus, snag an extra 20% off with code PLUS20 through July 6 on select toys, fashion, small appliances and more.

Home Depot : The home retailer has summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season, including patio items, grills, lawn care, tools and more.

JCPenney : The department store is offering a range of discounts on everything from rugs to dresses and swimwear for July 4.

Kohl’s : Find Epic Deals on hundreds of items now through July 5.

Lowe’s : Celebrate the Fourth with up to 40% off appliance special values at Lowe’s.

Macy’s : Summer styles are between 25% and 60% off for the holiday weekend.

Overstock : Shop the 4th of July Blowout for up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.

Sears : Appliances are up to 40% off, plus save an extra 10% on select appliance purchases of $599 or more.

Target : Shop the Summer Sale for deals on electronics, furniture, appliances, clothes for the whole family and more through July 4.

Wayfair : The mega home store’s July 4th Clearance sale is on, with up to 70% off furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room, plus home appliances, decor mattresses and more.

Tech and electronics

Adorama : Save on computers, audio equipment, cameras, drones and more.

Acer : Take 20% off sitewide for the holiday with code JULY2020.

B&H Photo Video : Find deals on Apple, SSD cards, computers, cameras, smartphones and much more for the holiday.

Case-Mate : Take 30% off sitewide with code CELEBRATE30.

Casetify : Take 20% off sitewide with code 4JUL20.

Dell : Laptops, desktops, PCs and more are on sale.

HP : Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers and monitors.

GameStop : The ultimate gaming retailer is offering up quite a few Independence Day deals, including buy two, get one free on pre-owned PS4 and Xbox One Games.

Lenovo : Select doorbusters are up to 68% off, including laptops, desktops and computer accessories.

Lumee : Take 30% off sitewide with code CELEBRATE30 and get a new light-up case for less.

Microsoft : PCs, tablets, smartphones and more are on sale now.

Motorola : Save $100 on the Motorola one action, $70 off the moto g7 power and g7 play, as well as $50 off the moto e6 and $100 off the moto one zoom and the moto one hyper.

Rosetta Stone : From July 1 through July 8, Rosetta Stone will upgrade customers who have a CD-ROM or downloadable product to a single-language lifetime subscription for free.

Samsung : Enjoy summer savings on smartphones and smart home appliances.

Satechi : Take 20% off your purchase from Satechi’s Wireless Charging Collection using the code WIRELESS.

TCL : The world’s first mini LED TV, the 8-Series, is back to its lowest price ever at Best Buy through July 5.

Urbanears : Select headphones are 20% off at the Summer Sale.

World Wide Stereo : Save up to 60% on select items with code FIREWORKS.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.