Jellyfish the size of dinner plates are welcoming visitors to Northeast beaches this Fourth of July weekend

(CNN) Some beaches in the northeastern United States are dealing with more than the threat of COVID-19 this holiday weekend. They have to contend with an unwelcome visitor: the Lion's Mane jellyfish.

The fish, which can reach sizes of four feet in diameter with tentacles over a hundred feet long, have been spotted from Maine to Massachusetts.

"The ones that we're seeing here are probably not much bigger than maybe dinner plate, " says Steve Spina, Assistant Curator of Fishes at the New England Aquarium. "Which is big enough."

This foot-wide Lion's Mane jellyfish is just one of many who have been spotted on Massachusetts shores in past weeks. This one washed up in Scituate, south of its usual waters north of Boston Harbor. As incidents like these are becoming more common, researchers are searching for explanations for the movement and growth of these animals.

Because of their size, Lion's Mane jellyfish are particularly dangerous to swimmers. Their long tentacles can sting a person whose guard is down because the fish looks like it's feet away.