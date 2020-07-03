2 more death row inmates at San Quentin die from coronavirus complications

(CNN) At least three death row inmates at California's San Quentin State Prison had coronavirus and died, corrections officials says.

Scott Thomas Erskine, 57, and Manuel Machado Alvarez, 59, died Friday from "what appear to be complications related to Covid-19," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

Both men had been hospitalized outside the prison.

An outbreak of the virus has overrun San Quentin since last month, with more than a third of incarcerated people there testing positive for Covid-19, according to CDCR data

Earlier this week, authorities confirmed that Richard Stitely, another death row inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, had the virus. That was the first known death linked to coronavirus in the facility.

