Oregon State Trooper put on leave after defying mask mandate in coffee shop

(CNN) An Oregon State Trooper is on administrative leave and officials have apologized after coffee shop owners say the trooper used profanity and scoffed at the state's mask mandate when he and other officers were asked to wear one.

"Oregon State Police Troopers are not above the law and this conduct is being immediately addressed," Travis Hampton, Superintendent of the Oregon State Police, said in a statement emailed to CNN.

On Wednesday, four Oregon State Troopers entered a Corvallis coffee shop without wearing face masks despite the statewide mandate issued by Gov. Kate Brown requiring facial coverings in indoor public spaces, Robert and Kathryn Morgan, owners of Allan's Coffee and Tea, said in an email statement to CNN.

According to the Morgans, when the troopers were asked to put on masks, one officer "used profanity to disparage the Governor and express his political opinion that the Governor could not infringe on his civil liberties and that businesses need not worry about complying with the order because law enforcement would not be enforcing the order."

Oregon State Police Captain Timothy Fox told CNN in an email that the trooper who allegedly made those statements is currently on administrative leave. An internal investigation is currently being conducted and the officers are not being named at this time, he said.

