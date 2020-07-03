2 Oklahoma officers are charged with second-degree murder in man's 2019 death

(CNN) Two Oklahoma police officers were charged with second-degree murder this week in the Taser death of a 28-year-old man last year, authorities report.

Both officers are White. So was the dead man, according to the officers' incident report.

The charges follow a season of protests against police brutality and systemic racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Jared Lakey, 28, died on July 6, 2019, after being tased multiple times by officers Joshua Taylor, 25, and Brandon Dingman, 34, of the Wilson Police Department.

The town is about 100 miles south of Oklahoma City.

