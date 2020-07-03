Officers fired over photos taken near Elijah McClain's memorial

(CNN) Two Aurora, Colorado, police officers involved in taking selfie photographs at the memorial site for Elijah McClain and an officer who failed to alert supervisors about the photos were fired on Friday.

Interim Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said officers Erica Marrero, Kyle Dittrich, and Jason Rosenblatt were terminated on Friday. A fourth officer, Jaron Jones, had resigned on Tuesday before a pre-disciplinary hearing.

The photos were taken on October 20, 2019, at the site of the August 24, 2019, incident involving McClain, who later died after struggling with officers. Marrero, Dittrich and Jones are in the photograph, which was taken while the three were on duty and had just completed a call, according to the department's investigation.

Rosenblatt was sent the photo in a text but failed to notify a supervisor, Wilson said in a news conference. According to Wilson, when Rosenblatt received the photo, he replied, "ha ha"

"To even think about doing such a thing is beyond, it's beyond comprehension. It is reprehensible," Wilson said. "It shows a lack of morals, values, and integrity, and a judgment that I can no longer trust to allow them to wear this badge."