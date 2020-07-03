With a worsening pandemic, California bans singing in places of worship

(CNN) While you can still attend in-person church services in California, you can't sing.

"Practices and performances present an increased likelihood for transmission of Covid-19 through contaminated exhaled droplets and should occur through alternative methods like internet streaming," the state's Department of Public Health announced in an order Wednesday.

California has had more than 24,000 coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, it announced 6,367 cases, the second highest total for the state since the pandemic began. This has prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to tighten restrictions.

Covid patients make up for about 30% of all hospitalizations, according to state data.

