A vintage clothing store isn't arguing with customers about wearing masks

(CNN) Antique Sugar co-owner Sarah Bingham is tired of arguing with customers who don't want to put on a mask before coming into the vintage clothing shop in Phoenix, Arizona.

The store was closed for 2½ months because of the coronavirus pandemic . Bingham said they put up a polite sign when the store reopened on June 1 asking people to wear a mask, so the staff could stay healthy and keep the business open.

Most people were happy to comply, and the store gave masks to shoppers who didn't have one, she said.

"The people that didn't want to wear a mask, really didn't want to wear a mask and they wanted to argue about it and just tell me it didn't work, or that it was stupid," she said.

Bingham said she was tired of arguing, so on Monday, she put up a blunt new sign.