Arizona health department demands 3 defiant gyms close their doors or face legal action

(CNN) The Arizona Department of Health Services has demanded that three gyms in Arizona close immediately or face a court action, according to a statement from the department's spokesman.

The three gyms -- two LifeTime locations and one Mountainside Fitness gym -- have garnered attention for their refusal to abide by Governor Doug Ducey's order to re-close following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The three locations must close by noon today or face "civil action" by the department, according to a copy of the letter each business received. Specifically, the letters say the health department will seek a temporary restraining order.

The health department also posted notices and copies of the letters on the front doors of all three establishments, photos provided by the department show.

Mountainside Fitness is currently suing Ducey over his order re-closing gyms. A spokeswoman for the company said they had no comment on the development. The first hearing in the case is set for July 6.

