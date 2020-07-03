Alabama pastor closes church and restarts online service due to coronavirus

(CNN) An Alabama pastor has shut down his church after several staff and members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rev. Derek Allen, pastor of First Baptist Tillman's Corner in Mobile, says the church is now going back to online services.

"We shut down the church before the state even asked us," Allen said. "We had already put plans into place on how we would continue on."

Allen said the church, which has about 1,500 members, had been holding only online services during the coronavirus lockdown. But it reopened, following health guidelines, after restrictions were lifted.

Allen said the church practiced social distancing. The usual 1,000 occupancy sanctuary was cut down to 130 people per service, he said. The church added up to five services a day just to accommodate everyone.

Read More