Four injured after shooting at Alabama mall

(CNN) Four people have been injured after a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria shopping mall in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, authorities said.

Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said four people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon, but he didn't have details about their conditions or their injuries.

Police responded after receiving multiple calls of shots fired near the food court around 3:18 p.m., the lieutenant said.

Police don't know what led up to the incident or how many shooters are involved, Czeskleba said. Investigators are collecting physical evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The mall was evacuated and the scene is secure, he added.