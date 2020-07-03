Disgraced historian David Starkey is dropped by publisher over racist slavery comments

(CNN) The British historian David Starkey has been dropped by his publisher and has resigned from an honorary position at a Cambridge University college after making racist remarks about slavery.

Starkey, who specializes in history from the Tudor period and and has a reputation as a provocateur, faced widespread condemnation for using derogatory language about Black people in an online interview with conservative commentator Darren Grimes.

In the interview, which ranged from the Black Lives Matter movement to globalization and whether White privilege exists, Starkey said: "Slavery was not genocide -- otherwise there wouldn't be so many damn Blacks in Africa or in Britain, would there? An awful lot of them survived."

"...And as for the idea that slavery is this kind of terrible disease that dare not speak its name -- it only dare not speak its name, Darren, because we settled it nearly 200 years ago."

Apparently comparing slavery to the struggle of Catholics in British history, he added: "We don't normally go on about the fact that Roman Catholics once upon a time didn't have the vote and weren't allowed to have their own churches because we had Catholic emancipation."