(CNN) The Cleveland Indians are taking a hard look at their own name.

The MLB franchise released a statement Friday, saying the team is "committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name."

The Indians removed the "Chief Wahoo" logo from their uniforms after the 2018 season ended.

The full statement from the Indians is as follows:

"We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality. Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community.

