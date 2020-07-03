What to do when the adults don't have the answers

(CNN) The pandemic has forced everyone -- including students -- indoors. And like many, they've struggled to figure out how to navigate this new reality. In the absence of club meetings, sports practices and social outings, several have turned to their old friend -- creativity -- reimagining a world in which Covid-19 no longer dominates their lives or the news cycle. In the next installment of "Generation Resilient," CNN Opinion asked two students to share their latest creative endeavors. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

High school junior Parnika Saxena: My idea for a high-tech mask

As my school ended in-person classes and my dinner table conversation became consumed with pandemic fears, I tried to channel my energy into doing something productive. As a person who has always been fascinated by nanotechnology -- the manipulation of matter at an extremely small scale -- I believed it could be used to potentially protect Americans from spreading the virus further.

After watching frontline workers make calls for more effective masks and hearing the struggles of health care professionals directly, I realized the great need for a lightweight mask that covers all orifices of the face. So, I began considering concepts I learned in my school's nanotechnology club and chemistry class, as well as reviewing several research articles from scientific journals. Several weeks later, I developed the idea for a nitrogen-doped graphene mask.

Though it has never been done before, the concept of a nitrogen-doped graphene mask isn't all that radical. On its own, graphene, which is a single-layered allotrope of carbon, is impermeable -- such that even a helium atom cannot pass through. However, when graphene is doped with nitrogen, some carbon bonds are broken in the graphene, thus opening up nanoscopic pores. These pores selectively allow oxygen to come in, theoretically making graphene masks breathable, yet acting as a barrier to Covid-19 particles, which are bigger than oxygen atoms.