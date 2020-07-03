Turkey convicts human rights activists on terror charges

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) A Turkish court sentenced four Amnesty International activists to between two and six years in prison on terrorism charges in a high-profile trial Friday, which the human rights group described as a "travesty of justice of spectacular proportions."

The honorary chair of Amnesty International Turkey, Taner Kilic, was sentenced to six years and three months in jail for being a member of terror organization, while the group's former director İdil Eser was sentenced to two years and one month for aiding a terror organization.

Amnesty members Günal Kursun and Özlem Dalgiran were also given two years and one month sentences for aiding a terror group.

The human rights group denies all the charges and said that every allegation against its members has been "comprehensively exposed as a baseless slur."

Amnesty International Turkey's Honorary Chair, Taner Kilic, pictured during a speech in Istanbul, 2018.

Another seven defendants were acquitted. The 11 human rights activists were arrested and charged in the summer of 2017 on terrorism charges.

