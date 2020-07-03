North Korea's Covid-19 response has been a 'shining success', Kim Jong Un claims

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised what he described as his country's "shining success" in curbing the novel coronavirus pandemic, but warned his subordinates that lifting precautionary measures too early could be devastating.

Kim told a meeting of top politicians that they had stopped the novel coronavirus from making inroads into the largely closed off country, North Korean state media reported.

"We have thoroughly prevented the inroad of the malignant virus and maintained a stable anti-epidemic situation despite the worldwide health crisis, which is a shining success achieved," state news agency KCNA said on Friday

However, Kim also chastised officials for getting complacent as the global health crisis has not yet abated.

"Hasty relief of anti-epidemic measures will result in unimaginable and irretrievable crisis," Kim said, according to the report.

