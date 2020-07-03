France sends skulls of 24 independence fighters back to Algeria

(CNN) France has returned the skulls of 24 Algerian resistance fighters who died while opposing French occupation of the North African nation in the 19th century.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced the move on Thursday, the state-run Algeria Press Service reported, and French media reported they arrived in the Algerian capital, Algiers, on Friday afternoon.

France colonized Algeria from 1830 until its independence in 1962, following a seven-year war, but resistance to the occupation flared up on numerous occasions throughout the previous century.

The remains of several leaders of the resistance movements are among those being returned, the President said.

They include allies of Emir Abdelkader, an Islamic preacher who led a group of tribesmen in a lengthy struggle against French forces in the mid-19th century.

