Fire breaks out at Iran's Natanz nuclear complex

(CNN) A building within the Iranian Natanz nuclear complex was damaged after a fire on Thursday morning with no casualties reported, semi-official news agency Tasnim said.

Iran Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) shared an image of the damaged building, which appeared to show a roof charred by fire, broken doors and blown out windows.

The facility is located in Iran's Isfahan Province, south of capital Tehran.

Ramazanali Ferdowsi, the governor of Natanz, said the fire only damaged a building under construction within the complex, and did not affecting the main area of the nuclear facility, Tasnim reported.

The incident is still under investigation, according to Iran state media, Press TV, which cited an anonymous Iranian security official as saying that there was "no evidence" of sabotage.

