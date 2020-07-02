Mount Rushmore hasn't had fireworks for more than a decade because it's very dangerous. Here's why

(CNN) President Trump is planning to head to South Dakota on Friday for an early Fourth of July celebration. The function will include a fireworks show over Mount Rushmore, which has not been done in a decade.

The risks of the event reach beyond public health. Mount Rushmore has not seen fireworks in 10 years because the ecology of the area makes it easily susceptible to wildfires.

The surrounding area, Black Hills National Forest, contains large populations of Ponderosa pine trees. Ponderosas are undergoing an infestation of pine beetles, which kill trees and create forests full of fire kindling.

According to the National Park Service, "Ponderosa pine is highly flammable and burns with great intensity and severity in the summer season in a typical dry year." Intensity measures fire output and severity measures the impact of a fire on the surrounding ecology.

Read More