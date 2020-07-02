Warming temperatures threaten hundreds of fish species the world relies on, study finds

(CNN) As the planet's oceans and rivers warm, increased heat could pose a grave threat to the fish populations the world depends on by the end of this century.

Among the species the authors said are at risk are some of the most commercially important species on Earth -- including grocery store staples like Atlantic cod, Alaska pollock and sockeye salmon, and sport fishing favorites like swordfish, barracuda and brown trout.

In fact, 60% of the fish species examined could struggle to reproduce in their current habitat ranges by the year 2100 if the climate crisis continues unchecked, according to the researchers.

If governments recommit themselves to holding global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, however, the scientists found the number of species threatened could be far less -- just 10%.