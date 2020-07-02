Suspect in disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen is identified

(CNN) A suspect in the disappearance of Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was identified on Thursday as Spc. Aaron David Robinson, according to an Army investigator.

Robinson killed himself early Tuesday morning after police confronted him in Killeen, Texas, according to US Army Criminal Investigation Command, which calls itself CID.

Robinson worked in a building adjacent to where Guillen worked but he was not in her chain of command, CID Special Agent Damon Phelps said at a news conference on Thursday.

Phelps said investigators were looking into Robinson's interactions with Guillen. He said there were no reports that he had sexually harassed or assaulted the soldier. He said investigators had interviewed more than 300 people in the case.

Robinson, from Illinois, entered the Army in October 2017.

