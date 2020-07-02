2 Kansas City police officers shot in separate incidents

(CNN) Two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri, were shot in separate incidents on Thursday that left one of them in critical condition.

The officers had been responding to calls for help, according to Kansas City Police Chief Richard Smith.

In one incident, police were called to a disturbance near a McDonald's. A witness told CNN affiliate KMBC that a man left the fast-food restaurant with a gun.

"He was acting like he was out of his mind. No shirt. His pants were half way down to his knees. Angry. Yelling," the witness said, according to the affiliate.

When police arrived, the suspect fled on foot, shooting at them. One officer was shot before another officer returned fire and struck the suspect, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said during a news briefing. Investigators said the suspect died at the scene.

