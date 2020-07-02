Police are investigating after Black woman says she was followed by a man accusing her of suspicious behavior

(CNN) Police in a Massachusetts town have opened a criminal investigation into a report that a Black woman was followed by a man and allegedly accused of suspicious behavior.

Julia Santos told police that she had seen an ad on a Groveland community Facebook page on Monday afternoon, where someone was giving away excess dog food. The 21-year-old says she then drove to the house, located about a mile from her own home, and picked up the free dog food.

Groveland is about 34 miles north of Boston.

As she left for home, Santos told police a man began to follow her, including turning around his vehicle as she turned around in a different direction. "At this point, I'm checking my mirrors ever few seconds," Santos told CNN.

"A hundred thoughts are rushing to my head as I realized I'm definitely being followed. I knew I couldn't turn into my own driveway so I turned into a different street. Forgetting the street had no turn around point, my heart dropped as I realized I cornered myself," Santos said.

