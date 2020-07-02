NYC schools will reopen in the fall, the mayor says. The governor says not so fast

(CNN) New York City parents -- the mayor heard you loud and clear.

New York City Public Schools will open in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during Thursday's coronavirus press briefing

"I understand parents want answers. Here are some answers. Schools will be opening in September," de Blasio said, answering a reporter's question about a concrete timeline.

The mayor said schools will have a maximum number of students who can attend based on any available space they can convert to learning areas that support social distancing. In cases where all students can't attend a certain class, schools have staggered schedules, the mayor said.

De Blasio said that some schools will be able to have all of their students back in class when you factor in space, while others would not.

Read More