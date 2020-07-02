Woman is reunited with her engagement ring thanks to a group of treasure hunters

(CNN) A woman who lost her engagement ring the in waters of Rockaway Beach, New York, thought she would never see it again until she asked for help from some local treasure hunters.

Gina Bopp was at Rockaway Beach with friends when one of the young boys in her group got caught in a wave on Monday.

"I went to go grab him, and I felt my ring sliding off my finger," Bopp told CNN affiliate WLNY

She searched for eight hours on her own before reaching out for some help. Merrill Kazanjian, of Metal Detecting NYC, answered that call.

"I saw how devastated she was, and one of the reasons I got into metal detecting is because I lost my wedding ring a week after I got married," Kazanjian told CNN. "You do whatever you can to help."

