Fireworks and hand sanitizer could make for dangerous combination on July 4th

(CNN) The world may have changed drastically over the last few months due to the pandemic, but the laws of combustion have not.

While hand sanitizer has become an integral part of the daily routine for countless people around the globe, it could make for a painful combination this Fourth of July when fireworks come into play.

Safety tips from the NSC Leaving fireworks to the professionals

If you or someone you know insists on using fireworks, understand your state's laws because each state is different

Adults should never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Never allow young children to handle fireworks. Even sparklers are risky, because they burn at 2,000 degrees

Get more fireworks safety tips at nsc.org

Fireworks are synonymous with July Fourth celebrations in the US; hand sanitizer contains alcohol, which is highly flammable.

Do the math.

"Alcohol and fire do not mix," National Safety Council (NSC) spokeswoman Maureen Vogel told CNN. "You shouldn't pair flammable items; it's the proverbial recipe for disaster."