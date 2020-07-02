13-ton shipment of human hair, likely from Chinese prisoners, seized

(CNN) A 13-ton shipment of beauty products such as weaves suspected to have been made out of human hair was seized on Wednesday by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of New York/Newark.

According to the CPB , the shipment originated in Xinjiang, China, signaling potential human rights abuses of forced labor and imprisonment. The products were worth over $800,000 dollars.

The US State Department estimates that over one million Uyghurs have been detained in a massive network of internment camps in Xinjiang, where they are reportedly "subjected to torture, cruel and inhumane treatment such as physical and sexual abuse, forced labor, and death."

In addition to political indoctrination, former detainees have told CNN that they experienced sleep deprivation, lack of food, and forced injections.