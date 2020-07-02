Native tribal leaders are calling for the removal of Mount Rushmore

(CNN) The chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is calling for the removal of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial , arguing that it is carved in an area that is considered sacred land to Natives.

Both the Oglala and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe -- which is home to four bands of Sioux Natives -- are part of the Great Sioux Nation.

Mt. Rushmore is carved into the Black Hills, which had been occupied by Lakota Sioux Natives. In the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868, signed amidst ongoing conflicts between Natives and Western expansion settlers, the US recognized Black Hills as part of the Great Sioux Reservation, according to US National Archives

But once gold was discovered in the Black Hills, that all changed. Miners moved into the area, and the US Army began to move against the Native people in the mid to late 1870s. In 1876, the Great Sioux War was fought between the US and local Natives over ownership of the Black Hills . In 1877, the US confiscated the Hills through the "Sell or Starve" Act , which cut off rations to the Sioux people if they did not cede the land.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to Mt. Rushmore on Friday for an early Fourth of July fireworks celebration and flyover, the first of its kind in more than a decade.

"We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance, and fire, hoping our sacred lands survive," Frazier said. "This brand on our flesh needs to be removed, and I am willing to do it free of charge to the United States, by myself if I must."